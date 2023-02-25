EPA to pause disposal of toxic waste from Ohio to Harris County, US Rep. says

FILE - A plume rises from a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023. After the catastrophic train car derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, some officials are raising concerns about a type of toxic substance that tends to stay in the environment. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

HOUSTON – The Environmental Protection Agency plans to pause the disposal of toxic waste from East Palestine, Ohio, that was headed to Harris County.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee made that announcement in a tweet and in a statement sent to KPRC 2.

“Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is announcing that the Federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is pausing the disposal of toxic waste from East Palestine, including any disposal headed for Houston and Harris County,” the statement read. “Congresswoman Jackson Lee has worked intensely with the EPA and EPA Administrator for the last few days to protect communities from toxic waste disposal,” the office of Congresswoman Jackson Lee said in a statement. “This process of dumping toxic waste in communities without prior notice to local cities and counties has to stop.”

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is announcing that the Federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is pausing the disposal of toxic waste from East Palestine, including any disposal headed for Houston and Harris County. — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) February 25, 2023

This comes after Harris County officials, including Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, expressed frustrations during a news conference on Thursday evening, saying that the company should have notified officials beforehand of the delivery.

“I also want folks to know that there are many things we don’t know that we should know. That doesn’t mean that something is wrong,” Hidalgo said during the news conference. “The company has assured us that they have stored the firefighting water ‘in a way to remove the risk to water, groundwater, air emissions and protect public health.’”

KPRC 2 will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

RELATED CONTENT:

EPA orders Norfolk Southern to clean up toxic derailment

Toxic train derailment in Ohio resonates with residents living in Houston ‘cancer cluster’

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says wastewater from Ohio train derailment has been in county for a week, will be treated at Deer Park facility