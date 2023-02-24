Who killed LaMichael Busby? Up to $5K reward for arrest in fatal shooting of man in NW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for fatally shooting a man in northwest Houston in 2021.

Police said on Aug. 31, 2021, LaMichael Busby was shot in the 5300 block of W. Gulf Bank. Specific details surrounding the shooting have not yet been released.

The suspect(s) is expected to be charged with capital murder.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.