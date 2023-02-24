Southwest Trailriders making their way to Memorial Park Friday morning

HOUSTON – The Southwest Trailriders Association is headed to Memorial Park Friday morning as rodeo festivities begin in Houston.

The organization was established in January 1993 and has been participating in the trail ride for 30 years.

The organization started in Rosenberg, Texas. Alex Prince became the first president and in 1997, the organization was sanctioned by the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo with 14 wagons. There are currently 12 wagons.

“Our goals are to perpetuate the heritage of the Black cowboy and cowgirl, to stimulate and maintain the interest of horse lovers, promote goodwill, camaraderie, and to support youth through our scholarship program,” a news release from the organization said.

The Southwest Trailriders Association has awarded approximately $200,000 in scholarship funds to high school seniors in Houston, Harris, and surrounding counties, sponsored animals for agricultural students, host annual fun days for children and donate toys and bikes annually to Houston-area churches, schools, and multi-purpose centers for Christmas as well as an annual school supply drive for area students returning to school.