GALVESTON, Texas – Looking for a fun way to spend the weekend? Moody Gardens is hosting its second annual Fly Fishing Film and Expo with a full schedule of events.

Watch 3D screenings of fly fishing films, mingle with other film enthusiasts, and more at the two-day event on Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25.

Tickets are $15 and contribute to the Moody Gardens Conservation Fund which helps efforts to protect wildlife.