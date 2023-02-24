New safety agreement will impact major events at NRG including Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is just days away from kicking off and officials say a new interlocal agreement between the county and the city is already having an impact.

“It’s working the way it needs to work, and I’m real happy about that,” said City of Houston Special Events Director Susan Christian.

The primary focus of the agreement for all stakeholders is to be better prepared for large-scale events following the deadly Astroworld tragedy in November 2021.

“It came to light that we needed that level of cooperation,” said Mike Demarco, Chief of Show Operations for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

When asked if he thinks what took place back in Nov. of 2021 would impact the rodeo and the changes seen today? “Oh, absolutely,” said Demarco.

Following that tragedy, KPRC 2 Investigates persistently pushed the county and city regarding any operational changes implemented for future events at NRG.

It wasn’t until a year after Travis Scott’s deadly concert that the new interlocal agreement was revealed.

It gives us that strong foundation, a stronger foundation that allows us to better plan for potential emergencies,” said Ryan Walsh, CEO of the Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation.

Officials say they already are seeing a difference with more meetings and communications focused on event security and medical plans, which is exactly what the five-page agreement required.

At the core of the agreement is a centralized command center to make things more streamlined in the event of an emergency.

Those responsible for signing off are chiefs from HPD and HFD or designated members of the brass.

“At the end, I will make sure that everyone has signed off on it,” said Christian in an interview with KPRC at NRG.

Out of tragedy comes a benefit for officials, which is “unfortunate” according to Demarco, but the benefit will have a lasting impact to keep individuals and families safe during events at NRG in the future.

”I think that what really came out of the whole Interlocal Agreement, is now the county and city are really talking about what is happening within the county and the city so they can allocate the resources and get the right people engaged,” said Demarco.

