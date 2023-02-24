Man shot during possible attempted robbery outside of Third Ward club, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man was shot multiple times while hanging outside of a club in Houston’s Third Ward Friday, the Houston Police Department said.

HPD units responded to reports of a shooting at 2399 Blodgett St. around 2:31 a.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they located a man with gunshot wounds to the torso and arm. A deputy working an extra job at the club gave medical attention to the man before the Houston Fire Department’s arrival, HPD said. The man was transported by an ambulance in an unknown condition.

According to investigators, a man was at the club with his cousins. The cousins said he went to his car around the corner and they heard gunshots. He then came running back around the corner, police said.

The cousins told police the victim really wasn’t able to tell them what had happened. Surveillance video captured vehicles in the area, but officers said they are unsure if they were involved. Bullet casings were located near those vehicles, HPD said.

Officers believe the shooting may have stemmed from an attempted robbery.