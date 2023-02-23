76º

LIVE

Local News

Man kills younger brother following argument outside Montgomery County home, authorities say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Willis, Texas, Shooting
Oscar Martinez, 33 (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

WILLIS, Texas – Charges have been filed against a man who shot and killed his younger brother during an argument at a home in Willis early Thursday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Oscar Martinez, 33, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 30-year-old Julio Martinez.

MCSO deputies and officers with the Willis Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Pine Circle Drive around 3 a.m.

Authorities said the two men were involved in an argument outside the home, when Oscar pulled out a gun and shot his younger brother. He then fled the scene.

Emergency crews attempted to revive the victim, but he could not be saved.

Authorities were able to track down the suspect’s vehicle and took him into custody. He was then booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email