Man kills younger brother following argument outside Montgomery County home, authorities say

WILLIS, Texas – Charges have been filed against a man who shot and killed his younger brother during an argument at a home in Willis early Thursday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Oscar Martinez, 33, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 30-year-old Julio Martinez.

MCSO deputies and officers with the Willis Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Pine Circle Drive around 3 a.m.

Authorities said the two men were involved in an argument outside the home, when Oscar pulled out a gun and shot his younger brother. He then fled the scene.

Emergency crews attempted to revive the victim, but he could not be saved.

Authorities were able to track down the suspect’s vehicle and took him into custody. He was then booked into the Montgomery County Jail.