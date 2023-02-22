Whataburger brings its fish sandwich back for Lent: What’s in the Whatacatch?

HOUSTON – The Whatacatch Sandwich and its dinner platter counterpart are back on the menu at Whataburger from Feb. 20 through April 10.

Whataburger said in a news release Tuesday that its classic fish sandwich starts with a filet of Alaska pollock coated with seasoned panko breadcrumbs. The sandwich includes lettuce, two slices of tomato and tartar sauce on a bun. You can add creamy pepper sauce or American cheese.

The platter is made with two fish fillets served up on french fries with a side of tartar sauce.

“We’re excited to bring back the Whatacatch as a delicious option for our guests during the Lenten season,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “This tasty sandwich is a fan favorite that offers a unique Whataburger experience outside of our classic beef and chicken menu options.”

Prices vary by market. Curbside pickup and delivery are options on the Whataburger App and at Whataburger.com.

