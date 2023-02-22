2 new nursing pods, 55 baby changing tables installed in Toyota Center

HOUSTON – The Toyota Center is making some big changes for new mothers!

The Houston Rockets and the Toyota Center have teamed up with Memorial Hermann Hospitals to create a better nursing experience for mothers.

Through the new partnership, two new Mamava nursing pods have been installed in the Toyota Center, one on the main concourse and the other on the upper concourse.

The nursing pods are set to offer a calm, private space for breastfeeding, pumping and tube feeding.

The Toyota Center said by placing in the new nursing pods, it was hoping to provide a more convenient and helpful place for both new and experienced moms to breastfeed.

In addition to the pods, 55 baby changing tables have also been installed in both men’s and women’s restrooms to help increase convenience for family members helping to care for children.