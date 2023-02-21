Prairie View A&M University names Dean of Education new acting president

Prairie View A&M has announced the name of the interim president who will help lead the school until the new president starts in June.

Dr. Michael McFrazier will serve as acting President of the college station school effective March 1.

McFrazier’s name is already well-known on campus. He has worked at the HBCU for 25 years and is currently the dean of the college of education.

“I am certainly honored to have this opportunity to serve the university in this capacity,” McFrazier said.

Ruth Simmons is stepping down as the university’s president next week after six years in the role.

SEE ALSO:

Simmons had initially planned to resign on June 1 but moved up her end date to Feb. 28, citing that her power as president was being limited.

In a previous statement to KPRC 2, Chancellor John Sharp with Texas A&M University said outgoing presidents cannot hire senior staff except on an interim basis.

It was announced last week Simmons would join Rice University as a President’s Distinguished Fellow.

“We want to work to have a smooth transition to the new administration. We are most appreciative and indebted to Dr. Simmons for the work that she has done to move the university forward,” McFrazier said. “My job will be to make sure our new president filling in will have a smooth transition.”

Dr. Tomikia LeGrande will take the helm and serve as the university’s ninth president on June 1.