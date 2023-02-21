Man shot in back of head dies during ‘possible robbery’ in SW Houston, HPD says

Man shot in back of head, killed while heading to work in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man died after he was shot in the head while heading to work in southwest Houston Tuesday, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers responded to a call about a man who appeared to have died from natural causes. at the Windfield II apartments, located at 10110 Forum W Dr., around 5:23 a.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man between 30 to 40 years old with a lunch bag next to him. Police said further investigation revealed the man was shot in the back of the head.

According to HPD, the man was on his way to work when the shooting occurred.

Police believe this may have been a possible robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.