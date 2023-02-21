76º

1 man dead, another injured after being struck by vehicle in southwest Houston, police say

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Fatal hit-and-run in the 1800 block of Airport Blvd. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – One man is dead and another has been injured after police say they may have been intentionally hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Houston police responded to reports of a hit-and-run in the 1800 block of Airport Blvd around 1:45 p.m.

Officers said two men were hit by a blue SUV and were transported to the hospital.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the hospital. The condition of the second man is unknown.

This is a developing story, continue to check back for more details.

