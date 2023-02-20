Over 300,000 Starbucks vanilla Frappuccino drinks recalled after glass is found in some bottles

PepsiCo Inc. recalled more than 300,000 Starbucks coffee drinks after glass was found in some of the bottles, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a notice.

The voluntary recall, which was issued on Jan. 28, covers 25,200 cases of the vanilla Frappuccino chilled coffee drink, the FDA said. Twelve bottles are in each case, meaning 302,400 are part of the recall.

The FDA classified this as a Class II recall, which means the “product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” according to the agency’s website.

