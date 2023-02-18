Happening today: Harris County, City of Houston to hold 3rd Gun Buyback event in NE Houston

HOUSTON – Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and Commissioner Rodney Ellis, along with the City of Houston will hold their third Gun Buyback event on Saturday.

Residents can turn their guns into gift cards by dropping them off at Alexander Deussen Park, located at 12303 Sonnier Street in northeast Houston.

Officials said no ghost guns, or customized home-assembled guns, will be accepted at the event.

Organizers want to remind owners to unload the gun prior to arriving and transport it inside the vehicle trunk.

The Gun Buyback event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon.

Gift card quantities are limited and range between $50-$200 depending on the type of gun.

