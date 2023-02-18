Driver shot during possible road rage incident following crash in Bellaire, police say

A man says he was shot in a case of road rage after he was involved in a crash on the 610 Loop in Bellaire.

According to Bellaire police, officers were called to a home in the 6500 block of Avenue B at around 6:48 p.m. Friday in regards to the shooting.

BPD says upon arrival, they found a 54-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man told police he was driving south on IH-610 near the Fournace exit when he was involved in a minor crash with another vehicle.

He told police that after the initial collision, the other driver fired several rounds into his vehicle.

The victim was struck by gunfire and ended up leaving the scene. He went home where he later called police.

The suspected shooter was said to have been driving a white Dodge truck pulling an empty black trailer.

Bellaire’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating this case.

Several lanes of IH-610 southbound were closed Friday night in an attempt to collect evidence at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bellaire Police Department at (713) 668.0487.