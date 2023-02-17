WATCH LIVE on Saturday night: Mardi Gras Galveston Special and Parade

GALVESTON, Texas – It’s Mardi Gras Galveston time.

On Saturday night, KPRC 2 will have an exclusive broadcast of the Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade. KPRC 2′s Keith Garvin and Daniella Guzman will host the broadcast amid the fun in Galveston. Frank Billingsley, Anthony Yanez, Lauren Kelly and Melanie Camp will join revelers along the parade route.

You can watch complete coverage of the Mardi Gras Galveston starting at 5:30 p.m. on KPRC 2 and KPRC 2+. Watch the parade coverage starting at 6:30 p.m.

KPRC 2+ LIVE PARADE SATURDAY NIGHT

Still want to experience more bead-filled action at the parade from home? KPRC 2 will provide live camera feeds from the parade through Galveston below. These feeds will be added to the article Saturday night.

KPRC 2 DRONE:

Watch live: Drone camera at Mardi Gras Galveston Parade

See all the action of the Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade from the KPRC 2 drone, high above the fanfare of the crowds celebrating in Galveston.

PRODUCTION TENT:

Watch live: Go behind-the-scenes at the KPRC 2 production area

See all the action behind-the-scenes at the KPRC 2 production tent as work is underway at the Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade in Galveston.

JIB CAMERA:

Watch live: Get on the jib at the Mardi Gras Galveston Parade

See the Mardi Gras Galveston Parade like you’ve never seen it before, grabbing the scene as the camera sweeps over the Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade in Galveston.

STREET CAMERA:

Watch live: Hit the streets to see Mardi Gras in Galveston

Watch the fun no matter where you are -- on or off the island -- as Mardi Gras gets underway in Galveston for the Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade.

STRAND CAMERA:

Watch live: The Strand at its finest for Mardi Gras

Get in on the fun of Mardi Gras in Galveston as the Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade gets underway in the historic Strand District.