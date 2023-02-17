Search underway for missing swimmer who may have suffered hypothermia before not resurfacing in the San Jacinto River, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Officials are searching for a swimmer they say went underwater in the San Jacinto River and has not been seen since.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the swimmer was last seen near Wallisville and Rio Villa.

It is believed he may have suffered from hypothermia before going underwater and not resurfacing.

The HCSO Marine Unit is being deployed to the area.