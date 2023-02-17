🔒KPRC 2 Insiders: Texans make coordinator hires

HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 02: Houston Texans introduce DeMeco Ryans as head coach at NRG Stadium on February 02, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

It’s been a couple of weeks since DeMeco Ryans was officially introduced as the new head coach of the Houston Texans and now the rest of his coaching staff is starting to be shaped.

Ryans has identified and hired all three of his coordinators. He elected to keep special teams coordinator, Frank Ross who did an excellent job with that unit last year. But for offense and defense he brought in a pair of outside guys.

Defensively he chose Matt Burke, who has experience calling plays with the Miami Dolphins. Last year he led the defensive line group with the Cardinals, coaching guys like JJ Watt. The Cardinals allowed 118 yards rushing last year which was middle of the pack around the NFL.

Offensively, Ryans elected to go with a guy he’s very familiar with in Bobby Slowik who was the passing-game coordinator with the 49ers. Slowik will bring the Shannahan style, west coast offense that has seen a lot of success in recent history.

NFL Honor

During the Super Bowl weekend in Arizona, Texans running back, Dameon Pierce was honored for the “angriest run of the year.”

If you watched the Texans this year, I think you can guess which one.

Back in week five, on the road Pierce trampled his way to the goal line throwing defender after defender off of him to set the Texans up to score..