Ground stop at Hobby Airport lifted after small jet that slid off runway was removed, officials say

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – A ground stop was lifted at Hobby Airport after a disabled aircraft that slid off the runway into a safety area was removed, according to the airport’s public information officer Augusto Bernal.

Airport officials said via Twitter that arriving and departing flights have resumed as of 3:49 p.m.

According to officials, a small jet landed at Hobby Airport around 11:57 a.m. and slid off the runway into a grassy area in between two main runways.

Everyone who was inside the jet made it out safely.

Hobby Airport has since issued a ground stop and said no aircraft is able to come in or out until the jet was removed from the runway.

Delays are possible at the airport. Passengers are being asked to reach out to airlines for flight status.

