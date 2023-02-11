RECALL ALERT: Baby Trend ‘Sit and Stand’ strollers recalled after sudden infant death

A sudden death of an infant has caused a recall on all Baby Trend Sit N’ Stand Double strollers.

The stroller model numbers begin with SS76 or SS66.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Baby Trend, the manufacturer, are warning customers about the risks of head or neck entrapment. The space between the front of and behind the strollers’ pivoting around the front canopy can entrap a child’s head or neck.

If a child is not being monitored or is not properly secured in the seat using all five points of the harness can lead to entrapment which could lead to loss of conscience, serious injury, or death.

The seriousness arises as Baby Trend has received two reports of entrapment, one leading to the death of a 14-month-old, who died of asphyxiation. While the other report was of a 17-month-old child who was partially secured and received neck bruises.

Ways to avoid any hazard are by removing and separately storing the canopy when it is not in use, by not allowing the children to play on the stroller, and to always fully securing children with the five-point harness.

The description of the stroller either has a black or silver frame with a black tray at the front cutouts on the side. The words “Sit N’ Stand” is printed in white on the sides of the frame. The model number is on a printed sticker located on the left rear of the frame.

Consumers are encouraged to report any incidents or injuries associated with the Sit N’ Stand Double or Ultra strollers or any product to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov, or report any incidents or direct questions to Baby Trend at (800) 328-7363 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pacific time Monday through Friday or send an email at info@babytrend.com.