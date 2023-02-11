BHM Spotlight: Unique ‘micro winery’ concept open in Missouri City

A trio of Black women in Missouri City is pouring their hearts into a new concept and shaking up an old industry.

The concept is called Wine Vibes.

Business partners and friends Sheri Lawal Price and Phelicia Colvin say it’s been years in the making.

“The percentage of women and minorities in this business is very low,” owner Price said.

And these ladies say they are committed to changing that.

“The difference between a micro-winery and a wine bar is you have different wines from different places that you can sell,” Price said. “Whereas in a micro-winery, we actually only just have the wines that we make.”

“Through three ladies coming together over a playdate,” Price added. “In June [2019], that’s when we actually formed the business. And shortly after that, we started having conversations with different franchises to see what their offerings would be. Later on, the pandemic happened.”

The team had to learn how to develop patience and persistence while also pushing through a lack of diversity in the field.

“There are not a lot of women winemakers in the industry. It’s 1% or less. And then women of color. It’s way less than that.”

They finally were able to make connections in the industry to get the right juice.

Now, visitors can go to the winery to taste or tour.

These ladies say they’re also here to inspire the next generation of Black female entrepreneurs.

“You have to push on, and make that dream a reality. It’s not going to be easy, but it’s definitely something that we all can achieve,” Colvin added.