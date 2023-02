Multi vehicle crash leaves 2 dead and one hurt near Brookshire, police say

BROOKSHIRE, Texas – Two people died after a major crash involving at least three vehicles on I-10 near Brookshire Saturday morning, according to officials.

Houston TranStar reported the crash at around 7:49 a.m. on I-10 West near FM 359.

Authorities with Waller County Sheriff’s Office and Brookshire Police Department are processing the scene at this time.

Eastbound lanes of I-10 remain closed as authorities investigate what led to the crash.

KPRC 2 is working to get more details on this story.