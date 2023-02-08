KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Northside HS senior Zamoria Ellison overcame childhood trauma to accomplish remarkable academic achievements

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2022. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

The fourth $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Zamoria Ellison, a senior at Northside High School in Houston Independent School District.

Ellison has maintained solid grades and played softball, basketball and volleyball all while working 35+ hours a week to help her grandmother, who is her primary care provider, pay bills.

Although the teen has faced many trials throughout her childhood, Ellison has managed to maintain a 4.1 GPA and rank 33 in her class of 238 students.

Ellison said she plans to attend Stephen F. Austin State University where she will study forensic accounting, in hopes of being able to financially support her family in the future.

Zamoria Ellison (KPRC)

You can see Ellison’s scholarship surprise in the video above.