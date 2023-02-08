‘I was begging for my life and my kids’: Mom of 3 describes terrifying north Harris County home invasion

SPRING, Texas – Police say two of three suspects are in custody after they were arrested for breaking into a home near Spring and assaulting a woman in front of her three children.

It happened Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Ponderosa Forest neighborhood located in the 1400 block of Tucumcari Drive.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun she was preparing for bed when she heard people trying to kick in her backdoor.

“My first instinct was to go run upstairs, grab my kids and go into the hiding spot,” the mother said.

As she was trying to hide, she said one of the suspects grabbed her from behind.

“The guy with the gun just started banging on my head with the gun,” she said. “And I was just begging him, ‘please don’t kill us. Please don’t kill us.’”

“All three of them are very violent individuals,” said Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. “Once they got in the house, they started going through the house. They pistol-whipped the female.”

Herman believes the home might have been targeted because of the business the homeowner operates. Authorities say he was not home at the time.

During the home invasion, the mother of three recalls the suspects leaving her and her kids, ages 13, 9, and 7, alone in a room as they went throughout the home searching for cash.

“As soon as I heard them going up the stairs, my first instinct was to run,’ she said. “And then I just ran out the door, and like I said, the cops were already here and I was running with my kids across the street and I told the cops, ‘they’re inside, they’re inside!’”

Surveillance video shows one deputy constable with his gun drawn, checking the perimeter of the home and then going in.

Herman said a K9 “successfully captured two out of the three suspects.”

Jorge Saker and Roberto Loredo are charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit aggravated assault, evading on foot, felon in possession of a weapon and felon in possession of a controlled substance. The third suspect is still on the run.

The two were out on bond for prior charges. Herman said they were both found in possession of cocaine.

“This was not okay. I was begging for my life and my kids. They shouldn’t go through this,” the mother said.