2 arrested, 1 wanted after breaking into home, assaulting woman while she hid in bedroom with her 3 kids, deputies say

SPRING – Two suspects have been arrested and another is wanted after breaking into a home near Spring and assaulting a woman in front of her three children.

Jorge Saker and Roberto Loredo have since been charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit aggravated assault, evading on foot, felon in possession of a weapon and felon in possession of a controlled substance. The third suspect is still on the run.

On Feb. 7, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Harris County Precinct 4 Office responded to reports of a home invasion in the 1400 block of Tucumcari Driver in Ponderosa Forest.

Deputies said three unknown men broke into the home, demanded money and assaulted a woman who was hiding in a bedroom with her three children before fleeing on foot.

A short while later, Saker and Loredo were arrested. Saker was allegedly out on a $100 bond for driving while intoxicated and Loredo was out on a $2,500 bond for burglary of a habitation.

Loredo had to be transported to the hospital for injuries sustained from a dog bite. He will be booked in the Harris County Jail upon his release.