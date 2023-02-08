All southbound mainlanes on US-59 near Highway 90 shut down due to deadly 3-vehicle crash, police say

SUGAR LAND – One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Sugar Land Wednesday afternoon, according to officers.

Sugar Land police responded to the crash located on the southbound mainlanes of U.S. Highway 59 between U.S. High 90 and Dairy Ashford around 4 p.m.

Officers said two vehicles are overturned and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several southbound lanes are expected to be closed for an extended period during the investigation. Drivers should avoid the area.