1 dead, 1 injured after 4-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One person is dead after a four-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the crash, which was reported in the 500 block of Rankin Road around 4:30 p.m.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash and one of the vehicles has been fully engulfed in flames, according to deputies. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and another was transported to the hospital.

All drivers are asked to avoid the area.