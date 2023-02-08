4 suspects, including 16-year-old, charged after breaking into multiple vehicles in Montgomery County area, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Three men and a teenager have been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing multiple vehicles throughout the Montogomery County area.

Lamar Campbell, 19, Mark Crooms, 19, and the 16-year-old who cannot be identified due to being underage, have all been charged with felony engaging in organized criminal activity. The fourth suspect, 37-year-old Culberson Campbell, was arrested after leading Houston police on a chase in a stolen vehicle, deputies said.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a burglary of a vehicle in the Town Center Zone located in The Woodlands.

Deputies said while they were investigating the burglary, they learned of eight other vehicle burglaries that occurred at businesses in the area, and one in Conroe.

Deputies tracked down the suspects at FM 1488 and Kuykendahl as they were headed back toward the Houston area and arrested them.