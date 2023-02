HOUSTON – A woman was hospitalized after she was struck by a vehicle Tuesday in the Cypress area, according to the Cy-Fair Fire Department.

The incident was reported at Barker Cypress and West Road around 3:02 p.m.

Firefighters said after the woman, in her early 20s, was struck, CPR was performed and she was flown via Life Flight to a hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown.