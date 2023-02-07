Two teens, including juvenile, charged in shooting of another teen at west Houston apartments

Adrian Marks, 17, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon.

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against two teen suspects accused in a shooting that left another teen critically injured in early January.

Adrian Marks, 17, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon.

A second suspect, a 15-year-old, has been referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon charges. The teen boy’s name and photo have not been released because he is considered a juvenile.

On Jan. 2, HPD patrol officers were dispatched around 1:05 a.m. to a person down call at an apartment complex in the 9800 block of Meadowglen Lane. They arrive to find Keron Edwards suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers learned Edwards, who is 18 years old, was shot multiple times while walking in the apartment parking.

The injured victim managed to run home, where his parents called 911.

Paramedics transported Edwards to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition but expected to survive.

Further investigation identified Marks and the juvenile as the suspects. They were subsequently arrested and charged for their roles in the incident.