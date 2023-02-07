Robbery suspect arrested after leading officers on chase, crashing into vehicle on Southwest Freeway, HPD says

HOUSTON – A robbery suspect has been arrested after leading officers on a chase on the Southwest Freeway Tuesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said a motorcycle officer attempted a traffic stop on a white van, but the driver refused, leading the officer on a chase.

When the officer ran the driver’s plates, he said the vehicle came back to a recent robbery.

During the chase, the officer said the suspect drove on sidewalks and crashed into an innocent man’s vehicle in the 6000 block of the Southwest Freeway.

The suspect eventually crashed the van and ran off on foot, but was captured moments later.

The innocent bystander who was hit by the suspect was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.