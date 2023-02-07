New RodeoHouston bike lane could help cyclists beat traffic: Here’s how it works

HOUSTON – Giddy up, ladies and gentlemen!

A new bike lane is up and running to help you beat the rodeo traffic and get to all the funnel cake and turkey leg fun much faster!

Here’s how it works: If you can get to Brays Bayou, you can now get to NRG Park all on a bike. Crews widened the sidewalk along Almeda Road from Old Spanish Trail to Holly Hall Street, making it a hike and bike trail that can now connect folks to Brays Bayou and Hermann Park.

Project benefits:

“It’s not simply a bikeway to the rodeo, it’s also new transportation infrastructure for people who live in the area. There’s a lot of apartment complexes around here a lot of shopping centers, so if you can meet your daily needs without having to get out of your car, this is new infrastructure for you,” Joe Cutrufo with BikeHouston said.

“Harris County Precinct 1 figured out a way to build this bikeway without having to negotiate space in the roadway, so it turned a sidewalk into a hike and bike trail,” Cutrufo added.

According to Pct. 1 , “1 mile of a 10-foot-wide concrete shared-use path on the west side of Almeda Road between Old Spanish Trail and Holly Hall Street. The project also includes a plaza at the intersection of the Almeda and Holly Hall Trails that will provide seating, a bike repair station and a BCycle station. Additionally, improved signage and pavement markings will keep residents safer when crossing Almeda Road to bus stops.”

Make walking and biking safer

Expand access to healthy recreational opportunities

Connect residents to jobs and appointments in the Texas Medical Center and events at NRG Park.

A few pointers for cyclists headed to NRG: bike racks are limited, so find a spot that is close to the front entrance and well-lit. Make sure to bring a secure and trusted bike lock.

