Recognize him? Houston police searching for man accused of breaking into building, stealing more than $2,000 in electronics

The suspect is described only as a Black man, between 6′0″ - 6′2″ and weighing 170-190 pounds.

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with finding the man who was caught on video burglarizing a building in west Houston last year.

On Saturday, July 16, Houston police said an unknown suspect was caught on camera burglarizing a building located in the 1 block of Riverway Drive.

Investigators said the suspect forced entry into the location and stole electronics totaling approximately $2,200 before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.