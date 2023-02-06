Multiple suspects in custody after leading police on chase, crashing into bayou in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Multiple suspects are now in custody after leading police on a chase and crashing into a bayou in southwest Houston on Monday afternoon, according to Houston police.

The Houston Police Department said DPS officers were originally chasing the suspects until HPD units responded when the chase reached the 3000 block of Eldridge.

Multiple suspects were taken into custody when the crash ended on Townpark and Ranchester after the driver crashed into the bayou.

It’s not clear why DPS initiated the chase, but the suspects may have possibly been wanted on warrants.