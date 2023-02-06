2 brothers shot by masked suspect while leaving convenience store in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two brothers were shot in southeast Houston while leaving a convenience store in Houston Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

Police received reports about a shooting in the 8500 block of Broadway Street around 2:13 a.m.

Officers said they located two men who were shot when they arrived at the scene. They were both transported to the hospital, HPD said.

According to HPD Lt. J.P. Horelica, two brothers, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, were at a convenience store in the area. When they left, an unknown man wearing all black with a black mask approached them and shot them multiple times, Horelica said. Horelica said one of the brothers was shot at least four times (in the chest, in the abdomen, in the arm, and leg), while the other was shot in the leg. The brother who was only shot in the leg was able to run home and call for help, HPD said.

Police said one of the brothers had to undergo surgery but they are both in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact HPD or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).