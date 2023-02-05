54º

Homeowner found shot to death less than a week after another man was also murdered at his residence, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Man (James Gerald Martin III, 37) and Vehicle Sought in Fatal Shooting at 1713 West T.C. Jester Boulevard (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – A second man has reportedly been found shot to death after investigators connected him to another homicide investigation at a home along T C Jester Boulevard near West 18th street, according to Houston police.

Authorities say the situation began late last month when a man was found dead at the home. A neighbor reportedly called officers after the victim’s car was left running.

HPD officials say the victim, who was identified as Dana Ryssdal, had been shot several times.

Additionally, investigators said Ryssdal’s truck was also missing from the home, causing them to believe it had been taken.

Investigators said they were also searching for the homeowner, 37-year-old James Gerald Martin III.

On Saturday, police revealed they found Martin’s body in another vehicle at the same home where Ryssdal was found.

He had also reportedly been shot and was found dead on Feb. 1.

If you have any information on these two killings, you’re asked to contact Houston police or Crime Stoppers.

