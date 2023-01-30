Search underway for homeowner, stolen vehicle after man found shot to death inside northwest Houston home, HPD says

HOUSTON – A search is underway for a man who has not been located after another man was found shot to death inside of his home Friday in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

At around 8:30 a.m., a man was found shot to death during a welfare check at a home, located in the 1700 block of West T.C. Jester Boulevard.

Police said the 35-year-old man, identified as Dana Ryssdal, suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. The homeowner, identified as James Gerald Martin III, 37, has not been located.

Investigators determined the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on the previous day, police said. It was also determined that a 2022 white Dodge Ram pickup truck with Oregon license plates 915NLP was also stolen after the shooting.

Martin has not been charged in the shooting but police are seeking information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information on the stolen Dodge Ram pickup truck or on the whereabouts of James Martin III is being asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.