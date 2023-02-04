43º

Deputies respond to 2 separate fatal crashes in east Harris County; 2 people dead, sheriff says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two fatal crashes in east Harris County that left two people dead Saturday morning.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the first crash, which happened in the 14900 block of Beaumont Highway near Highway 90, involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles was reportedly engulfed in flames.

One person died at the scene, while another person was rushed to an area hospital in unknown condition, Sheriff Gonzalez said.

Both directions of Old Beaumont Highway are shut down as deputies investigate. Drivers are being rerouted at Beltway 8 westbound and Shelton Road eastbound.

Later, deputies also responded to a second crash. This time, Sheriff Gonzalez said a person was struck by an unknown vehicle in the 15100 block of Woodforest Boulevard.

That person died at the scene, according to Gonzalez.

The driver that allegedly struck the person did not stay.

At this time, Woodforest Boulevard is shut down as authorities process the crash.

KPRC 2 is working to bring more details to both crashes.

