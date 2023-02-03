WATCH LIVE: HISD addresses security concerns after shooting and police chase prompts lockdown at Wisdom High School

HOUSTON – Officials with the Houston Independent School District are discussing security concerns after an officer-involved shooting and police chase that resulted in a lockdown at Wisdom High School Thursday.

Watch the news conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

RELATED: 3 suspects identified in officer-involved shooting, police chase that prompted lockdown at Wisdom High School: HPD

What we know

A teenager and two others were arrested and charged after police said one of them fired at officers and was shot, while another ran inside the campus, which is located at 6529 Beverly Hill St.

John Nsenguwera, 18, was charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer; Mohamed Rasheed Robinson, 17, was charged with robbery by threats; a Wisdom High School student, Mahamoudou Sylla, 18, was charged with robbery by threat, according to the Houston Police Department.

Four ways to watch the KPRC 2+ livestream: