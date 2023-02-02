Suspect who possibly ran inside Wisdom HS after officer-involved shooting that injured another suspect arrested: HPD

HOUSTON – One suspect has been shot by officers Thursday afternoon and another has been arrested in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The officer-involved shooting happened at 6425 Westheimer around 1 p.m.

Prelim info is another suspect possibly ran into Wisdom High School at 6529 Beverly Hill.



Officers said one suspect was shot and another suspect possibly ran into Wisdom High School located in the 6500 block of Beverly Hill.

Houston ISD said the high school was placed on lockdown due to “suspicious activity in the area.” The district said no one would be allowed in or out of the campus until the lockdown is lifted.

The suspect accused of running into the school was eventually arrested. It’s not clear if the suspect actually made it inside the school or not.

No officers were injured in the shooting. It’s not clear why officers shot at the suspects or what they were wanted for.

This is a developing story, continue to check back for more details.