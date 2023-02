HOUSTON – If you’re looking to work for the Stros, here’s your chance.

The Houston Astros are hosting a part-time job fair on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Suite Level of Minute Maid Park.

The available part-time jobs range from ticketing, retail, warehouse, guest services, and more.

For more information about the available positions and how to apply,