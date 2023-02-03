Pasadena family of hit-and-run victim pleads for answers after his death

PASADENA, Texas – A Pasadena family is grieving after their loved one was the victim of a deadly hit and run.

Jovonnie Castillo, 24 was hit at about 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 near the 3800 block of Watters Road.

“He just really wanted to be a good dad,” said Castillo’s sister Christina.

Castillo leaves behind a 6-year-old son.

“That’s really the big emphasis on my brother’s life,” Christina said. “That’s what he lived for.”

The Pasadena Police Department canvassed the area for evidence and were able to locate a potential vehicle of interest.

The vehicle is a late-model GMC Sierra with oversized towing mirrors and chrome trim. According to the investigators, it is also believed to be a 2500 or 3500 model with a lift kit, oversized tires, and dark-colored rims.

“The only one that can bring peace to my nephew and justice to my brother is the one who’s responsible for taking my brother from us,” said Christina.

Anyone with information is asking Pasadena officer A. LaFoy at 713-477-1221.