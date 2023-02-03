Children robes, PJs recalled due to violation of flammable hazards (CPSC)

HOUSTON – Children robes and pajama sets sold on Amazon are being recalled after failing to meet the federal flammability standards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled robes were exclusively sold on Amazon by SGMWVB from January 2022 through June 2022. The price ranged between $14 and $17.

The recall involves 100% polyester robes, sold in sizes 2T through 10 years. The robes are described to have a sewn-in side seam belt, a hood, and two functional front pockets, the release stated.

They were sold in the following colors and print patterns: blue, plaid, red rose, blue shark, green dinosaur, and white dinosaur.

The side seam label states: “Fabric:100% Polyester, Washing Instructions. Wash by hand, max washing temperature 104℉, Do not bleach, Flat dry, max iron temperature 230℉, Do not dry clean, Wash Separately, Slight color fading is normal, and Made in China.”

Consumers are being asked to take the recalled robes away from children, stop using them and contact SGMWVB for a full refund. Those who purchased the clothing items will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and send SGMWVB a photo of the destroyed robe by email.

SGMWVB and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.