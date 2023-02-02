On this day in Black history: Alfred L. Cralle patented the ice cream scoop 🍨

Tommy, Nellie and Annie, three otherwise unspecified Black children, each eating an ice cream cone as they attend the National Triplets Convention in Palisades Park, New Jersey, circa 1955. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – On this day in Black History, an African American man patented something your childhood would’ve been pretty hard without.

According to the National Museum of African American History & Culture, Alfred L. Cralle presented his creation to the world on Feb. 2, 1897.

What was this nifty little device intended to ease the aches in your wrist, and make fun summers easily attainable?

THE ICE CREAM SCOOP.

#OnThisDay in 1897, Alfred L. Cralle patented the ice cream scoop. 🍨



The newly patented design kept the ice cream from sticking and is widely used today. #BlackHistoryMonth #BlackJoy pic.twitter.com/qF7OQ6x9jD — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) February 2, 2023

Cralle, who was a native Virginian, was said to have been born on Sept. 4, 1866, according to BlackPast.org.

Meaning he was just 31 years old when he hand-crafted this design.

(If you needed a reason to grab a pint from the store, and break out the scoop in your drawer... YOU’RE WELCOME! 😋)

SEE ALSO: Blue Bell’s got a new flavor, inspired by breakfast