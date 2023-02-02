41º

On this day in Black history: Alfred L. Cralle patented the ice cream scoop 🍨

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tommy, Nellie and Annie, three otherwise unspecified Black children, each eating an ice cream cone as they attend the National Triplets Convention in Palisades Park, New Jersey, circa 1955. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Keystone, Getty Images)

HOUSTON – On this day in Black History, an African American man patented something your childhood would’ve been pretty hard without.

According to the National Museum of African American History & Culture, Alfred L. Cralle presented his creation to the world on Feb. 2, 1897.

What was this nifty little device intended to ease the aches in your wrist, and make fun summers easily attainable?

THE ICE CREAM SCOOP.

Cralle, who was a native Virginian, was said to have been born on Sept. 4, 1866, according to BlackPast.org.

Meaning he was just 31 years old when he hand-crafted this design.

