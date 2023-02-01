Texas Southern University named to NBCU News Group’s NBCU Academy

HOUSTON – Texas Southern University has been named to the NBCU News Group’s NBCU Academy, according to a release.

The HBCU will join 14 other colleges and universities as new academic partners.

“Journalists who trained at Texas Southern University are leading the industry in markets all across the nation as multimedia content creators,” said TSU School of Communication Interim Dean Dr. Christian Ulasi. “As we continue that important work, and as journalists continue to play an integral role in our society, we are proud to join with the team of world-class journalists at NBCU to provide an even higher level of instruction and hands-on training to our students.”

The NBCUniversal News Group Chairman, Cesar Conde, announced Wednesday that NBCU Academy had increased its membership by 50%, with 15 new schools joining the 30 colleges and universities that have been part of the program.

Since 2021, NBCU Academy partners have received funding, resources, training and development.

“This expansion is a direct result of the success we’ve had with our partners,” said Yvette Miley, Senior Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion for NBCU News Group. “We are proud to build off the momentum of the past two years and continue the program’s impact as we grow further in the Western region.”

NBCU Academy will offer a course on the fundamentals of journalism for journalism students and media professionals. The free course is aimed to build a foundation for newsgathering and storytelling through firsthand lectures and curriculum produced by journalists and leadership across NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, and Noticias Telemundo. Through a series of online modules, the course will provide interactive scenarios and best practices on the essentials of reporting, journalism ethics, interviewing skills and more, the release stated.

“Partnerships are integral to advancing the University’s commitment to providing an excellent education for our students in the classroom and beyond,” said TSU Vice President for Communications and Advancement. “We look forward to the transformative work that will be done as a result of this partnership with NBCU Academy.”

The 15 new academic partners include the following: