Car crashes into home in NE Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A resident’s home was visibly damaged after deputies say a driver crashed a vehicle into the front of it on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Harris County Precinct 4 Mark Herman, the crash occurred in the 18400 block Of Spinner Court Drive.

It is unclear how or why the driver of that car crashed into the home.

Images provided by deputies show the front pillar of the home crumbled, and damage to the garage.

EMS and Fire crews are on the scene. Officials are asking residents to avoid the area.