‘It’s going to be cold’: Residents in Brenham bracing for icy conditions overnight and into tomorrow morning

BRENHAM, Texas – From the roads to the service station, TxDOT trucks spent Tuesday filling up and making their way out southeast from Brenham.

In town, the owner of Ace Hardware said they’ve been busy this winter season.

“What’s moving now is pipe insulation, faucet covers and propane,” Melissa Hadard, owner of Ace Hardware, said.

When the temperature drops, she says it’s good for business but it can be bad for drivers.

“Some of the ice, you just can’t see,” Ricky Boeker said.

Boeker is headed home after spending the afternoon shopping.

“There are some areas where there’s water that’s going to freeze and there’s black ice,” he said.

He said he’s heeding TxDOT’s advice to try and stay off the roads.

“It’s going to be cold,” Boeker said. “I’m going to snuggle up and watch some shows.”

You can check the live road conditions by clicking here or calling 1-800-452-9292.