Foul play suspected after woman’s body found in home in La Marque, police say

LA MARQUE, Texas – Foul play is suspected after a woman’s body was found in a home in La Marque Tuesday, officers with the La Marque Police Department said.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Green Jay Lane where a woman was reportedly found dead inside of a house just before 5 p.m.

According to La Marque Police Deputy Chief Chad Waggoner, foul play was more than likely involved in the woman’s death.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released by authorities.

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will provide more information as it becomes available.