Former Cut and Shoot assistant police chief receives 20-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting child multiple times, DA says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A former assistant chief for the Cut and Shoot Police Department who was arrested and charged for sexually assaulting a child multiple times in 2021 has been sentenced to 20 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

Norman Wilkerson II was charged with four counts of sexual assault of a child. According to court documents, on June 29, 2021, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit, along with the Texas Rangers, executed an arrest warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Wilkerson, who, at the time of his arrest, was serving as the assistant police chief for the department.

RELATED: Cut-N-Shoot assist. police chief charged with sexual assault of child

Court documents said Wilkerson was arrested at the Cut and Shoot Police Department without incident and was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on three counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated sexual of a child. His bond was a total of $300,000.

According to court documents, the assaults stem back to the years 1998 and 2003, and 2004.

Wilkerson is reportedly a former deputy with San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office. He left the department for Cut and Shoot in 2019.