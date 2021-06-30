Cut-N-Shoot assist. police chief charged with sexual assault of child

Norman Wilkerson II has been charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – The assistant police chief at the Cut-N-Shoot Police Department has been arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child Tuesday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit.

After executing an arrest warrant, deputies arrested Wilkerson at the Cut-N-Shoot Police Department, and he’s currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail. His bond was set at $30,000.

The allegation is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information about this case is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or call Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867 and refer to case #21A079295